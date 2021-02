The idea of optimizing public space was taken on by the Municipality of Muralto last summer to support bars and restaurants and to strengthen the importance of supporting trade post lockdown. The Town Hall passed rules allowing premises to create more space, expanding seating on the lakefront. «Changes that, managed to maintain a satisfactory coexistence with vehicular, pedestrian and cycle traffic. It received particularly positive reactions from exhibitors and of tourists (certified by the boom in presences that were recorded between July and September) and by the public» said a note. «The architectural concepts are being studied and the interested parties, restaurateurs and owners of the premises will be involved, to collect experiences and suggestions», explained Mayor Stefano Gilardi, who took care of this plan along with deputy mayor Anna Maria Sury and the municipal Renato Canziani. The idea is to create new stalls and / or terraces, integrating them with the green and lakeside promenade. A meeting with private operators in the tourism sector will therefore be convened soon. Action plans and related messages will follow.