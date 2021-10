«Ticino has been, by far, the canton most affected by the reduction in fuel sales over the past two years».

Speaking is Matteo Centonze, president of ATSS, the Ticino service station association. A drop estimated at approximately 35% for 2020 and which does not even hint at decreasing in 2021. Forecasts for the current year even indicate a greater decline. « With respect to 2019, the situation encountered throughout the first 8 months of the year has worsened further. The average decline recorded until August has reached 37%».

A trend, therefore, that continues in spite of the fact that pandemic-related restrictions have gradually subsided. «We are all very concerned, as the recovery is very slow. There are many uncertainties. There is more than just the pandemic, but also other factors, such as the hoped-for electrical revolution, digitalization, the Lombardy region’s discount card, the euro-franc exchange rate, potential inflation and, lastly, even collective agreements.»

Less travel

More broadly speaking, consumption data tell of an important social change. So much so that the sector is now confident that «individual mobility will no longer return to pre-pandemic levels».

The digital push has profoundly changed our habits. Remote working, as well as remote meetings and conferences, have now become daily practice.

«Travel has dramatically reduced and, as a result, fuel sales have also decreased. This pandemic has catapulted us into the digital age. Therefore, all work-related individual mobility will see a major downturn.»

Cuts and staffing

With what effect, then, on the personnel employed in the sector? In Ticino, there are 180 petrol stations, with a total of 1,000 employees, 680 of whom are employed by the 28 employers affiliated with ATSS. « Currently, I am not aware of any mass layoffs in the industry. During these 19 months of crisis, everyone has adjusted their opening hours according to pandemic trends and individual mobility. This measure, along with reduced work, has made it possible to avoid staff cuts,« Centonze notes.

But while fuel sales have fared poorly, sales in shops have fared even worse. Turnover in snack bars fell by 40% in 2020 and continued to do so in 2021. The fall accumulated in the first 8 months of the year has already reached 56%: «Nowadays a station depends on all related activities and the fuel contribution margin is now equal to the other ancillary activities, meaning that snack bars and retail sales make up about 50% of a station’s contribution margin, for some stations non-oil activities have even become more important».

Reduced labor

Hence comes the sore point, discussed in the assembly in recent days: «ATSS has formally requested that companies in the sector may benefit from aid for hardship cases. This request, however, has not been accepted by the competent authorities, as confirmed, unfortunately, by the Council of State in a letter dated March 24, 2021». A decision that the association does not hesitate to call discriminatory. «ATSS frowns upon this decision, which, in addition to constituting a clear inequality of treatment with respect to other professional categories, has not taken due account of particularities and complexity of the sector».

Price increase and electricity

A sector in profound transformation, whose challenges, comments Centonze, are the order of the day, starting with the consumer price of fuel, today sold on average in Ticino at 1.80 francs per liter (petrol).

A price about 50 cents higher than in early 2021, when one liter of gasoline cost 1.38 francs. «I would say that a commodity super-cycle has begun, so prices will be up for a long time.»

A rise in price that, however, according to Matthew Centonze, will not affect the choice of citizens to buy electric cars. «This will take its place regardless of the prices of energy carriers. I would say that in the medium term, between 10 and 15 years, the EV fleet could be around 15%. However, there are many challenges that still need to be overcome, just looking at the discussions that have just flared up in politics around the continuity of our country’s electricity supply».

«We have not been asked to negotiate a compromise»

However, the big unknown for the sector is still the national collective bargaining agreement (CCL Shop) which entered into force in 2017 with an all-Ticinese exception. On that occasion, in fact, the Ticino employers objected to the compulsory nature of the minimum wage, winning an appeal filed against SECO that established its compulsory force. The Federal Council judged in fact excessive the increase of the minimum wage to 3,600 francs for 13 months for our canton.

Earlier this week, the issue has also ended up on the benches of the Grand Council and in all likelihood will continue to heat up the debate in the coming months. On December 31, the current CCL will expire. «This summer, the social partners, however, renewed the CCL,« UNIA secretary Giangiorgio Gargantini explained to Corriere del Ticino. «We found an agreement precisely on salaries in Ticino, and the compromise includes staggered salaries that reach the threshold of the minimum within a couple of years».

That being said, the question is by no means resolved, however. How in 2017 will employers appeal? «Unfortunately, as ATSS, we have not been asked to negotiate a compromise,« commented Centonze, who says he is unaware of a new CCL. «The framework conditions in Ticino have worsened, not improved. The Federal Council had already considered this minimum wage as disproportionate for our canton. Therefore, it is not a staggering that will change the substance.» Not to mention, continues Centonze, that since December there will still be the minimum wage throughout the canton and that «ATSS has recommended already in 2017 to all its affiliates to align themselves with the CCL of the cantonal sale, something that the most important firms have done».

So we’ll see if it will be appealed: «In that case,« comments Gargantini for his part, «it would be shameful, and the response of the union very hard.» Moreover, Gargantini continues, «remembering that there is a cantonal minimum wage since December is not relevant, insofar as there is a CCL of the sector. To think of aligning oneself as an alternative to that of sales is equally senseless. It is not possible to choose which one to join, considering that there is one for that branch».

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata