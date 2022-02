The price of fuel could soon reach 2 Swiss francs per litre: these indications arrived earlier today from Avenergy Suisse. According to the association the tariff increase should however be temporary.

The Touring Club Schweiz (TCS), meanwhile, has reported three price increases since the start of the year, each worth 3 cents. On average, a motorist is currently asked to pay 1.87 francs per liter for 95 unleaded fuel and 1.91 for diesel, Erich Schwizer, an advisor to the organization, explains that 2022 appears to be a repeat of 2008-2021.

The current trend is linked to higher oil prices, which currently trade at $92 a barrel, compared to $71 last summer and $80 in November. «Besides concerns about potential production losses in the U.S. due to a cold snap, prices presently remain strong due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine» said Avenergy in its market report issued today.

The demand for the world’’s black gold has surged in the wake of the post-pandemic economic recovery. «But supply is simply out of sync» says Giacomo Luciani, a professor at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva. « Large oil companies have been focusing on discouraging investment: they’ve reaped large profits, but these are being directed toward dividend payments».

For the final customer, prices at the pump in Switzerland are dependent on several factors such as the cost of processing, taxes, but also the logistics of oil products. Transportation charges are quite high at the moment, Avenergy stresses, due to the low level of the Rhine, which complicates matters. However, it is obvious that «if the price of crude goes up, the cost of a gallon of fuel inevitably will go up as well» concludes Luciani.

