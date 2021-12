Pharmaceutical company Pfizer has confirmed that the vaccine adapted to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will be available next spring. The prerequisite will be the approved by Swissmedic.

In an interview published today by Blick, Sabine Bruckner, head of Pfizer Switzerland, states that the pharmaceutical group is working on two fronts: it is studying the efficacy of the current vaccine against the currently emerging variants and at the same time is working on a new version of the vaccine.

A protection 25 times greater after booster

All that can be said at the moment is that after booster vaccination, protection against the disease caused by the Omicron variant is 25 times greater in adults. The third dose therefore makes sense - especially to protect against a severe course of the disease, Bruckner said.

Pfizer is also in contact with the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) and the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) for approval of antiviral pills. There is still no Pfizer antiviral therapy approved in Switzerland, but the pharmaceutical group says it is confident.

Pfizer believes that by early 2022 it will be in a position to provide Swissmedic with enough data to begin trials. If all goes well, antiviral therapies could help ease the burden on hospitals.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata