The figures speak for themselves. President of Farma Industria Ticino (FIT) Giorgio Calderari talks with CDT after todays annual meeting in Lugano. The sector is the one with the greatest growth in Ticino. The thirty member companies generated a global turnover of 2.45 billion francs (8.5% of GDP) with 2,900 jobs, of which 80% through exports.

This year, even if companies have been able to continue producing to guarantee the population of medicines and medical materials, the challenges posed by the coronavirus to the branch are still different claims Calderi. First of all (as in almost all sectors) there was an impact on the organisation of the companies to ensure the health protection of employees, with shifts spread over 24 hours of the day.

There was also an impact on the products: “Some medicines, for example, experienced a surge in demand, because we preferred to stock up. Others, on the other hand, recorded a decline in sales, because they were linked to operations or branches of medicine, which during the months of the coronavirus crisis were strongly slowed down. Overall, however, sales and exports have held up well. Any problems will emerge more easily next year, depending on the economic recovery and how much the governments tighten the cordons for health care costs’. ‘Other companies have also seen a reorientation in the business model. ‘In Ticino, for example, we had the Mendrisio Synthetics, which dedicated itself to the production of medicines for the treatment of the virus, and the Humabs BioMed of Bellinzona, which worked on researching antiviral products’.

‘Companies have also responded to the emergency by making their products and skills available, often free of charge’ continued Calderari. ‘To guarantee the supply of ethanol, we have set up an entirely Ticino production chain, also in collaboration with Dr. Davide Staedler of the University of Lausanne’. Five thousand litres have been supplied to local authorities (2,100 went to the EOC)’. ‘The supply chain continues to work and we hope it will also do so in the future. Indeed, it is probably the demonstration that much more could be done to create chains in the supply of medical equipment’ added the president of FIT.

Starting from this idea, the association also thought about how the coming months will be addressed. ‘The world of biomedicine is changing at runaway speed, just to name a few trends we can mention prevention, personalised medicine, curative therapies, precision interventions and digital therapy. At the same time, the problems are increasingly multifactorial. The future can only be faced through collaboration’. FIT for next year therefore intends to expand by opening its doors to start-ups in the sector and to companies not strictly related to pharmaceuticals, but stakeholders (such as consultants and financial companies). Given the experience of the coronavirus, among the objectives there is also that of greater collaboration with the public sector, precisely to keep the production chain compact and be able to give a quick response in case of crisis, and finally, it wants to support the initiative of the Innovation Park with the development of its own projects, from research, to robotics, to artificial intelligence.

Investing in young people

‘Fortunately, so far we have not had any news of downsizing - explained Calderari. ‘Young people are a very important resource to invest in. More than 120 are trained every year. With the virus, our associates have not reduced the places for apprentices and recent graduates, on the contrary, several are making efforts to increase them. It is certain that some profiles are difficult to find in the area, especially for production. Even more so in a sector like ours, which exports 80% of its products, it is essential to remain open also on the job market and have the opportunity to acquire talents from all over the world’.

