What is philanthropy?

«It’s making a commitment to the good of others. The conventional one works by donating money either as a private person or as a grant-making foundation. Then there’ s the broader one, which works by donating one’s time, knowledge, works, etc».

Is it effective?

«It aims to be effective, however measuring its impact is not easy. In a recent study by PWC (Foundations - a good deal for society) it is demonstrated that it is more effective to donate some amounts rather than paying them to the state as taxes. In fact, in certain areas the non-profit sector is more incisive and performs better».

Therefore, is the state not enough to cover society’s needs?

«I would have to say no. The state provides all the functions of sovereignty and control, but it delegates some issues that it cannot cope with. For example, prevention or social problems, integration, health, addictions. This is when the third sector comes into play. In Ticino there are excellent examples of projects carried out by non-profit organisations aimed at young people, in order to prevent unemployment or violence. In addition, there are projects in the cultural and athletic spheres, where the State provides funds that are supplemented by donations. And then there’ s the international humanitarian work, where Switzerland is very active. Philanthropy has changed a lot here: in the past, people used to donate objects and infrastructure, but now they try to donate skills because they have a much more lasting impact.»

How much weight does philanthropy have in Switzerland and Ticino?

«I would like to point out that there are no official figures because there is no obligation to publish them, nor are there clear figures on the contribution to the economy. In Switzerland there are over 13,300 philanthropic foundations and 70,000 people on a foundation board in a voluntary capacity. The associations are not listed in the commercial register, but there are an estimated 80-100 thousand organizations (of which 5-6 thousand are in Ticino). In 2020, SwissFundraising estimated that 86% of the population donated an average of 350 francs. In Ticino, it is estimated that there is a philanthropic capital in foundations of around two billion».

Has the pandemic also changed philanthropy?

«Yes. Many donations now go through digital channels, the system is much more immediate. In addition, in the wake of the emotional wave created by the virus, private donations in 2020 have increased, from 84 to 86% of households. The health sector has benefited most, at the expense of climate and culture-related organizations.»

What are now the most important issues to be addressed?

« Certainly the degree to which philanthropy is professionalized. There are management needs today such as reporting and transparency in accounts, regulation, marketing, Internet visibility that can no longer be underestimated. And then digitization, which can help to streamline bureaucracy, without, however, being able to replace the human side, since the computer does not give emotions.»

The number of foundations has been increasing for years: doesn’t this create a dispersion of resources?

«If there is one criticism to be made of the sector, it is the lack of networking and the fact that synergies are not exploited. The Biennial is a first step in giving the sector a showcase in Italian-speaking Switzerland. At times it seems that the non-profit sector is a parallel world and paradoxically donors complain that they don’t know about the projects. It is not easy to untangle thousands of foundations, associations and cooperatives».

And yet philanthropy is gaining in importance even in the for-profit sector. Like banks, for whom charity and returns are not mutually exclusive.

«Banks are interested in philanthropy mainly because as baby boomers retire, there’s an estimated 100 billion francs that will be passed on in a few years to the next generation,« he says. It’s a terrific business for wealth management: if the money is put into a philanthropic foundation, it will no longer be available to future generations but to the philanthropy path.»

At times, big tycoons are accused of engaging in philanthropy for their own benefit, what do you think?

« With regard to wealthy donors, it is correct that among the motives of a charity there may be tax incentives or personal prestige, it’s part of the game. Nevertheless, everyone is free to do what they want with their wealth, so welcome any time significant sums are made freely available for use in a social project. Let’s also not forget that those who donate are often individuals who have little, because they understand the state of need better. In fact, in Switzerland, people from Ticino are among the most generous even if, on average, they earn less than other confederates».

To date, is philanthropy generating more recognition or more skepticism among the population?

«Perhaps even more skepticism than awareness, often because the mechanism and the true contribution to society is not understood. It’s also an area that is talked about too little and given little recognition by politicians themselves, beyond tax exemptions. And yet, philanthropy can be really decisive, in so many areas. Take the ETH Zurich, for example: it is a world-class research institution: it exists thanks to donations, and state contributions would never be enough to finance it.

