The placement campaign for Ticino apprentices is entering its final phase. In the words of the DECS, ‘even if in overall terms, with a slight delay the process of signing of contracts follows the trend of last year, the challenge of being able to place all of the apprentices who intend to start is still open. In short, we are rapidly approaching the end of the campaign and there are encouraging signs, but this is not the time to let our guard down’.

The latest figures

In detail, according to the DECS press release, a total of 1,823 new internship contracts have been signed up to now, or 158 fewer than in the same period last year; a contraction which on an annual basis corresponds to eight percentage points. Taking into account that the final objective of the Department directed by Manuele Bertoli is to maintain 2,500 new contracts by the end of October, today there are still about 700 of them missing.

The professions most affected

Yesterday from DECS the figures concerning the Operational Support Group for Internship Placement (GOCT) also arrived, which every year is activated in this period to help minors who have not yet managed to find a job in the company. Well, the number of young people who turned to the GOCT in this particular year marked by the pandemic increased by 53 compared to 2019 where it reachede 222.

Regarding the professions most affected by this particular moment, the DECS specifies that ‘the sectors in which the greatest number of candidates still looking for a solution is registered are catering, commerce, sales, IT and greenery and the gastronomy sector,

An excellent collaboration

More generally, with regard to the figures of this 2020 placement campaign, the assistant to the director of the DFP Oscar Gonzalez, contacted by us and explained ‘at the moment it is difficult to make projections and we cannot know if the final goal of 2,500 contracts will be reached in late October. However, we are confident to the extent that we certainly cannot let our guard down as there are about 700 contracts to be found, and there is not much time available. But holding on, with all the necessary precautions, we will have to be able to stay in line with last year’s data if we are at this point today’ Gonzalez points out, ‘we owe it to the excellent collaboration with trade associations and trade unions. But in particular all the Municipalities that have taken action should also be thanked,

Finally, the director reminds that for those who are still in search ‘the advice is to contact the City of Crafts of Bellinzona where they can find practical help in finding an internship’.

