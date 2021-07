A 60-year-old German citizen has died in a plane crash yesterday in the Gotthard area. The wreckage of the aircraft and his body were recovered today, the Uri police announced.

A report of a possible crash had been made yesterday at around 16.30 and the rescue team began at once. Due to the fog, only ground inspections were initially possible. The weather situation then cleared up, and a search with Rega helicopters was possible.