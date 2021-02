(Updated at 3.22pm) A light plane crashed into Lake Constance around noon. The pilot, a 70-year-old German citizen living in Ticino, was the only person on board and was rescued in Staad (SG). According to what has been announced by the sangallese police, the aircraft was a twin-engine Piper which took off from Locarno-Magadino and headed for Altenrhein airport (SG). The man managed to free himself and rescuers brought him ashore with a boat. The 70-year-old suffered from hypothermia, but was conscious, and was transported to hospital by helicopter. Due to the fog, visibility was very poor in the area and the plane has not yet been found, writes the cantonal police of St. Gallen. The Swiss Security Investigation Service (SISI) has opened an investigation. The disappearance of the plane was reported shortly after 11:30 from Altenrhein Airport. The cantonal police immediately launched a search operation which was also attended by Rega, the fire brigade and the international rescue services of Lake Constance.