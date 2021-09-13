Plenty of commitment to ensure that the children feel at home

Education is a priority. We’’ve heard that time and time again over the years. Including throughout the 2021 municipal election campaign. Locarno seems to be keeping its promises. While on the one hand we have just finished the renovation and extensive maintenance of the city nursery school, it is imminent the presentation, by the City Hall, of the request for credit for the construction of two new sections at the kindergarten of Saleggi. Recently, the Executive has published the relative construction request. Projects that go hand in hand with the call for bids issued during the summer for the renovation and expansion of the Solduno school complex.

But let’s go back to Saleggi. The project «L’OASI» by the architect Fabio Sestito of Lugano - the best of the 42 presented within the competition announced at the time - will see the construction of two new school sections next to the existing structure, allowing the expansion of the school offer and adapting the needs for the coming years. The project was developed with sensitivity by the architects and also involved the teachers and school management. This allowed a further improvement of the necessary spaces, taking advantage of the experience of those who every day are «at the front».

Improvements to the playground

From a cost point of view, despite the fact that the message has not yet been signed by the Executive, it is possible to predict a higher expenditure than what was assumed last year, when it was necessary to allocate the credit of 420,000 francs for the executive design and for the tender procedure. In terms of the building, the investment - according to information from the Ticino Courier - remains in line with forecasts. We are talking about 3.5 million francs. To which, however, could be added - also depending on what the City Council will decide - the costs for a solar system, for the renovation of the playground (no longer in step with the times) and for further external improvements.

«The hope is to have the loan already during the fall,« says, the municipal Davide Giovannacci, head of the Department of Finance, Logistics and Information Technology. «So that we can start the building, which should last a couple of years, already during 2022». A worksite that will not compromise the conduct of teaching activities, dealing precisely with works independent of the current structures of the kindergarten.

Even more welcoming spaces

The renovation and maintenance of the nursery school was completed on schedule. A first stage of works, divided on the three levels of the structure, which involved the building in all its many aspects. Since the end of August, families and children have been welcomed in the renovated structure of the nursery. «The first stage of the works has been completed with great satisfaction of the management and educators,« a press note emphasizes. «The interventions, organized and directed by the Public Building Section of the City, have focused mainly on: the flooring works, with the installation of new resin and cork surfaces; the execution of new metal low ceilings and the related replacement of incandescent lighting with LED technology; the installation of new support kitchens and the rehabilitation of ceramic coatings in the bathrooms. In the technical room, the outdated heating system was replaced and the asphalt flooring was changed outside.»

Nobody like him

Thanks to some internal changes, the Preschool has also been allowed to accommodate more infants. In total, the facility can now accommodate up to 70 children per day from 0 to 4 years old. This makes it the largest facility in the canton. «Thanks to the profitable collaboration between the various services of the City, in the second stage of rehabilitation which will be carried out during the next summer, it is planned to conclude the renovation and extraordinary maintenance works,« the note concludes. Works for which, as a whole, the City Council has allocated a credit of 585,000 francs.

Five in the running for the management

However, the city’s schools are not being renovated «only» in terms of facilities. In fact, the deadline to participate in the competition for a new director of the municipal school institutes has expired. There were five candidates. «Now the procedure foresees that the School Inspectorate gives its notice on the applications», explains the head of the Department of Education, Giuseppe Cotti. «Then we will proceed with the hearings of the candidates, always in the presence of the inspector.»

