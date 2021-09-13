Plenty of commitment to ensure that the children feel at home

The COVID certificate becomes compulsory in Switzerland in order to eat in restaurants - In Italy the law has already been enforced since early August. Luciano Sbraga of the Federazione Italiana Pubblici Esercizi (Italian Federation of Public Establishments) makes a first assessment: «So far, there has been no obvious economic impact».
The second highest honor ‘Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy’ has been bestowed to Mr. Agostino Ferrazzini, president of the Navigazione Lago di Lugano (SNL). He was awarded this prestigious distinction by Mauro Massoni the Italian Consul General in Lugano. Mr. Ferrazzini has distinguished himself «for outstanding philanthropy, relations and collaboration between Italy and other countries».
Exclusively built, designed, and engineered in Ticino the Società di Navigazione del Lago di Lugano (SNL) will unveil Switzerland’s first zero-emissions electric passenger ship, at the stunning Lake of Lugano, on September 14, 2021.