Hundreds of climate activists in Bern occupied the Federal Square since Monday have been evicted, at around 4 in the morning, the police invited the demonstrators to leave the square.

Several dozen people voluntarily left while about a hundred activists remained on the ground and allowed themselves to be taken away by the agents. The operation took place in a quiet atmosphere. There were no skirmishes between police and activists. Upon arrival of the agents and during the eviction, the activists sang songs. During the operation, the police began dismantling the infrastructure. The agents dismantled the tents and moved more material. Law enforcement officers checked the expelled activists, noting their personal details, and then left them undisturbed.

Activists chanted slogans such as ‘Climate protection is not a crime’. ‘Another world is possible and we will never give up. We will stay here’. We demand climate justice and a rapid reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2030.

The Police reported a peaceful operation. ‘We made an announcement twice and gave those present the opportunity to voluntarily leave the square’ said Christoph Gnägi, spokesman for the Bern cantonal police. Some chained themselves to objects and firefighters intervened to free them from their chains, Gnägi said.

Climate protesters have been occupying Federal Square since Monday morning and planned to stay all week as part of the ‘Rise Up for Change’ action. The aim was to protest against the economic and political system which, in their view, is responsible for the climate crisis. The protest is jointly organized by the Climate Strike, Collective Climate Justice and Extinction Rebellion.

The Bern city hall negotiated intensively with the protesters and twice invited them to move, issuing ultimatums. The last one expired last night.

