Police shoot a man with a knife in Suhr

Aargau

Tension in canton Aargau where a man was shot and killed by the police after threatening and attacking an officer

Di ats OnTheSpot

A 68-year-old armed with a knife was shot last night by a policeman in Suhr (AG). The Aargau police confirmed the information this morning from 20 Minuten. The man had displayed agression and threats against the police officer and attacked him. Rescuers tried in vain to revive him, said 20 Minuten.

