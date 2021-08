During the summer months of relaxation, people are returning to events and demonstrations that may attract large crowds, the Cantonal Police points out in a statement.

« However, on these occasions there is a risk of running into people who intend to commit petty theft and pick-pocketing. In Ticino over the years, the rate of pickpocketing has varied, but has nevertheless remained high: from 206 cases in 2017 to 150 in 2018, and then to 179 in 2019. In contrast, last year, also because of the pandemic context, the figures were lower and there were 120 pickpocketing cases. Instead, there was a slight progressive reduction in the number of robberies with force, which from 579 in 2017 fell to 526 in 2018 and 476 in 2019. In 2020, it was 325.»

« These types of crimes occur mainly in places where there are gatherings of people and where a certain amount of anonymity reigns. Conventions and sporting events as well as train stations, public transport, escalators, shopping malls, markets are the favored places. The perpetrators usually act in pairs with tried and tested methods: while the first thief confuses, distracts, pushes or surprises the victim, the second steals her purse, smartphone or watch, vanishing into the crowd».

The Cantonal Police points out some prevention tips:

- Carry on little cash and as few objects of value as possible

- Never leave your purse and luggage unattended.

- When walking in a crowd, keep your bag or backpack tightly closed in front of your body.

- Be alert and never let your valuables out of your sight

- Place cash or purses in inside pockets that can be closed

- When using cash, always hold your purse firmly in your hand and avoid showing its contents to people watching you

- If your purse is stolen, notify 117 immediately and have your credit cards blocked to prevent unwanted withdrawals.

