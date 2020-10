SRG’s sales revenues fell in 2020 by 65 million francs - Overall, the decrease since 2017 has reached 100 million francs. What is the financial situation of the company?

For years we have been witnessing a general change in the media. A known structural problem. An already delicate situation, to which the harmful effects of the pandemic on advertising revenues have been added. Revenues that have collapsed so much so that for the moment we are at minus 65 million compared to 2019. The problem is that this type of structural trend will continue in the years to come. To summarise: on the one hand the revenues from the license fee are stable even if they are covered, on the other the advertising market tends to shrink. Yet, we are asked for more performance and different offerings. This is why we are forced to make a savings plan of 50 million spread over the next four years.

Some 250 full-time job cuts nationwide have been announced. Qhat are your thoughts on this?

You always have to consider the proportions. We are talking about 250 full-time positions out of a total of 5,500 SSR employees. In addition, we will do our best to act through natural staff fluctuation. If I look to the next few years, and keeping in mind the age pyramid we have in the company, there will be several retirements. Also, we won’t cut 250 full-time jobs today - we will do so over the course of four years. I would also like to underline an important aspect: we have studied a staff plan, which consists of two measures. The first concerns professional retraining in the company. If a person no longer has a business, they must be trained and repositioned within the company. We will also focus on the movement of professionals between regions. The second measure concerns voluntary early retirement.

Can you talk us through the financial crisis of the SRG? Beyond the cuts, is there a plan?

SRG has a dual funding model of which 25% of the revenue comes from advertising, the remaining 75% from the license fee. On the one hand, rent revenues are stable, on the other we are witnessing a decline in the commercial pillar. So we have a structural problem. the reforms must go in this direction. We need to review the very manufacture of the product, its distribution. In 2019, for example, the DVB-T signal (digital terrestrial television, ed.) was turned off, which allowed us to save several million francs. Or we have implemented the DAB + system for radio networks, which also allows savings. But these structural reforms are obviously not enough. This is why we must intervene with timely savings that affect the offer. SRF has therefore reduced the number of big shows by offering more reportages. But it is not a simple, painless operation. The SRG belongs to everyone. Our shareholders are Swiss citizens and everyone has a different, personal relationship with the SRG. Every minute produced on television or radio finds legitimacy with some users. This is why when the supply is reduced, discontent is created. After all, however, we must face reality. We cannot let public service sink into a situation of perennial loss. We have a budgetary responsibility towards politics and citizens. SRG does not operate out of the world: it must adapt to reality, to its surroundings and the adaptation also passes through savings.

Numbers of viewers has reduced: who is your demographic?

Around 20% of Swiss no longer use linear television or radio. Yet the concession, our mandate requires us to reach out to everyone. We are therefore obliged to deliver all our products even to those who no longer watch television as they once did. We cannot strategically imagine giving up talking to young people, ignoring those people who no longer use products in a classic way. Public service means taking care of everyone, leaving no one behind.

The different use of television - let’s think of the possibility of watching a certain program when we want, without advertising interruptions - creates a further problem. How long will advertisers be willing to invest in expensive space that no one looks at anymore?

Brands nowadays offer mixed packages. There is the ‘’ one-to-one ‘’, the advertising that we find on the web. But more and more advertisers are proposing, as an alternative, the ‘’ one-to-all ‘’, conveyed through images. We work on multi-platform products. Some with a general impact, which touch the general public. Others more detailed, more personalised. I find that in this reconfiguration of advertising systems, there is still room for television. It remains to be seen at what level. However, I do not believe that advertising will abandon the big media.

By mandate, the SRG cannot offer one-to-one advertising, on the web or on the radio. A big obstacle, even in perspective.

It’s a problem, yes. Our model has flaws, it is not complete because it cannot spread advertising on different media. But the classic communication still holds up, the big brands are looking for channels where they can pass a single message in one fell swoop, which touches thousands of people. There is a decline in the advertising market, it is evident. But I notice that brands still need to speak to the general public to enhance their products.

As we have seen, young people no longer watch television in a linear fashion. To attract them, then, you need live events. Typically sporting events. Still, SSR will not have the rights to the next Champions League.

In general, young people no longer experience television in a linear fashion. It’s true. But that doesn’t mean they no longer watch our programs. The classic information points, such as the news, are very popular. Even by young people. However, as we have seen, there is a lack of a linear vision of the programs by the younger sections of the population. It is therefore up to us to adapt the distribution to this trend. But the digital platforms of the SRG also serve this purpose. Programs such as Spam, from CSR, reach a young audience. This type of offer shows that it can be done, that you can adapt to changes. As far as sporting events are concerned, it is true, we have lost the Champions League. We have decided to remove ourselves from a TV rights mechanism that is more expensive every year, of which there is no end in sight. Invest all that money, it would have meant destroying the rest of the sports broadcasts. But in general we are still strong on the sports offer. A very interesting offer when compared to that of other broadcasters. We lost the Champions League for financial reasons: yet the SSR broadcasts the Super League, the Cup, the hockey derbies, the Olympic Games, tennis, cycling and so on. Sport is one of the last sectors that only lives on ‘live’, and which manages to unite the whole of Switzerland, the four linguistic regions. But sport on television or radio doesn’t just mean big commercial events. It also means less mediatised sports, if we want to call them that. For example, we recently decided to make efforts to follow women’s football. And I am sure that this segment will affect a growing number of people.

Each region has a different context. The CSR will make an announcement on October 6 clarifying how it will manage the next 4 years. Details will also be released however the situation, for the CSR, is not so heavy

What is the legacy left by the initiative for the abolition of the radio and television fee, the famous «no billag»? Are the Swiss showing that they still want SRG, as expressed by the polls two and a half years ago?

That popular vote changed a lot of things. Switzerland has discussed the role of the public service for a long time, sometimes heatedly. Citizens finally responded in favour, and very massively, of the SRG. The population has in fact understood that the balance of power between the regions of the country would make it impossible to achieve equivalence of services without a public operator. Italian-speaking Switzerland, for example, generates revenues for 4% of the total of the SRG. But it receives 20% of the company’s funds. This is to say that if we had decided to leave the management of the SRG to the market, today we would not have such a complete, generalist and quality offer. But the population, in addition to confirming our mandate by a large majority, also said they wanted changes. He wants the SRG to adapt to the times,

What is the product of this request?

All the reflections made around the public service before the vote also resulted in the creation of Play Suisse. We wondered what the added value of public service was: well, it is the creation of bridges between the different regions of Switzerland. Show the diversity of the country. Focus on national productions. Facilitate access to products by users.

If you want a centralised service, of lower quality, with a reduced offer, we will have to adapt. Is Play Suisse really the future of television?

Whoever wants to follow the regional offer will be able to continue to do so as they always have. But Play Suisse will offer a new opportunity: whoever wants to find out what the French-speaking people do, or what productions the Swiss-Germans make, will be able to do so without any language barrier. But the opportunity is not only designed for the user, but also for the SRG. Anyone who plans a program or a broadcast knows that it will potentially go to the entire country. It is a not indifferent paradigm shift. And that will trigger new internal dynamics. Ultimately Play Suisse is a public service legitimisation tool. A public service that looks beyond the territory, which has a national dimension. It is its very essence, because it succeeds in bringing Switzerland together through new means of communication

We are talking about 250 places, but the cuts will be spread over 4 years; there will be many early retirements

The future of the SRG, net of new offers and restructuring, is closely linked to politics. The share of the fee is in fact decided by the Federal Council. The latest decision by the Government in this regard is in April: from 2021, the fee will go from the current 365 francs to 335. The future of the SRG, ahead of this step, is in danger.

It depends on what is asked of the public service. If you want programmes in four languages, offices in the four corners of the country, quality general TV, sporting events and so on, you have to realizs that you cannot go further, lower the fee even more.

We are already at the limit today. If, on the other hand, you want a centralised public service, of lower quality, and with a reduced offer, then politics can do it. Lowering the fee again and again. However, our DNA is extreme decentralisation. We have studios in Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich, Bern, Basel, Comano, Besso, Chur. A system that has its costs, obviously. But this decentralised system reflects the whole of Switzerland, its democratic approach. So I refer the question to politics: we are professionals, we can adapt to any situation. But I need a clear picture in which to move. Currently, the way it is structured, the SRG needs these means. Indeed, on closer inspection they are not even enough. Proof of this is that we are forced to cut 250 full-time positions. We have no other choice.

In the face of attacks, we aim to make people understand what we do with the budget we are given. Attacking the SRG to build consensus is easy. It is a bit like what happens with health insurance companies. Don’t you think it’s a dangerous game?

t’s easy, and how it is. But that’s part of the game, every public service in Europe is subject to this criticism. We focus on transparency, to make everyone understand what we do with the budget that is given to us. But I find there is a sort of disconnect between the population - which confirmed the public service in 2018 - and some political ideas. We must pay attention to this aspect, especially in such a delicate moment. But the debate around the public service will always exist ».

At the end of the year the successor of Maurizio Canetta will be appointed. What figure should the future director of CSR be?

“We will need a person who embraces the values ​​of public service. We are not looking for a super manager who has never had relations with the population. We need someone who understands the world of media, who grasps the spirit of the change taking place. Reforming the public service is complicated, so we need to work as a team. The future director of CSR will have to think for Italian Switzerland but also for Switzerland in general. However, I would like to underline that the appointment process is also conducted by CORSI. I accompany this process, and in the end CORSI itself will make a proposal, a name. I find this mechanism interesting, because the skills of an organism that represents society are exploited. And the Ticino company, through CORSI,

