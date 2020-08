A positive first half for Raiffeisen despite the coronavirus crisis: the group’s total net revenues amounted to 1.55 billion francs, up 2.2% compared to the first six months of last year. Net income amounted to 346 million (-2.5%), but was affected by the formation of reservesn - as a precaution - for general banking risks for an amount of 75 million francs. Thanks to the increase in revenues, and the simultaneous reduction of costs, the operating result grew by 15% to 513 million francs, today indicated the banking group of San Marino. On the other hand, commission and service transactions increased by 11% to 231.9 million.

The saving programmes launched within the institution led to a reduction in costs of 3.4% to 901.9 million francs, while the cost-income ratio - Cost Income Ratio - improved, from 61.5 % to 58.1%.

“The revenue trend in the first half of the year and the strict cost discipline led to a convincing operating result,” says Heinz Huber, CEO of Raiffeisen Switzerland, quoted in the note.

1.9 billion Covid-19 credits

Raiffeisen has granted a total of CHF 1.9 billion in Covid-19 loans paid to Swiss SMEs under the Confederation Guarantee Program, the group specifies.

Furthermore, in the first half of the year, mortgage loans increased by 1.2% to 187.4 billion francs, while the growth of customer deposits was 5.7% to 186.3 billion francs. Assets under management, on the other hand, rose by 4.6% to CHF 220.71 billion. For management, the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus are numerous and it is «likely that the operating result of the first six months cannot be used as a benchmark for the further performance of the Raiffeisen Group». However, the Sangallo-based institute stresses that it is «well positioned to successfully face future challenges».

