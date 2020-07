Two weeks have passed since the law was passed for all passengers on public transport to wear a mask. The good news released by the transport companies is that practically all travellers have complied with the rules and they are satisfied. The rule was introduced on July 6th and applies to all travelling from age 12 years upward across trains, trams and buses, mountain railways, cable cars and boats.

‘For SBB, the balance has been extremely positive: practically all passengers on trains have complied with the obligation’ said spokesman Martin Meier to the Keystone-ATS agency. He specified that the company has not kept track of how many times it has intervened for failure to comply with the rules. Passengers who did not wear a mask did so immediately on staff instructions or when they spontaneously received one from other passengers, he adds. On the first day of the measure two maskless passengers even voluntarily disembarked at the next station. PostBus also tells Keystone-ATS that the duty has been observed very well from the start. He believes that only 5% of users have travelled without masks. Bernmobil, the Zurich transport company (VBZ), the Jungfrau railways, the Swiss cable cars and the shipping companies also gave equally positive ratings.

VBZ estimates that 98% of passengers wear masks. Users have been highly disciplined from the start. Only in the late evening hours did individual groups of young people not comply with the obligation, explains the operational director Jasko Fehratovic.

Stefan Schulthess, director of the Lake Lucerne Navigation Company (SGV) and president of the Association of Swiss Shipping Companies (AASN), notes that ‘only on the outer deck of the boats there has been an occasional short discussion. There people don’t understand why masks are mandatory’. Based on an inspection carried out in two journeys, about a quarter of the passengers remove the mask once they arrive on the bridge. In the AASN, too, the duty for the external area leads to misunderstandings. Especially because, in order to keep the distance, the number of guests had been voluntarily halved before the masks were requested, Schulthess points out.

‘We notice that many are travelling less on boat trips because of mandatory masks’, he says. Since the introduction of this duty, the SGV has experienced an additional drop of between 10 and 20%. So the clientele is 50 to 60% less than usual for this time of year.

The shipping companies hope to be able to discuss it again with the federal government: ‘It is not only quite unpleasant for customers, but also very heavy from an economic point of view; many shipping companies are struggling for their survival notes Schulthess. Companies are still willing to cut the number of guests in half, he adds. Many public transport companies have so far found it difficult to assess the impact of the obligation to wear a protective mask.

SBB says the occupancy rate is still level across public transport

PostBus is even showing a slightly positive trend. ‘Since the introduction of the mask, we observe solid figures and some routes are even very well used on tourist lines’ said spokesman Ben Küchler. The Jungfrau Railways also say they have received positive reactions from users

