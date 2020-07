Lockdowns, pandemic concerns, commercial activities and a severe blow to tourism has left its mark across so many businesses and the economy - yet the question also arises across the world of education. Fortunately, schooling was able to react and in a certain sense reinvent itself - however what should students and teachers expect once the holidays are over?

Director of the Department of Education, Culture and Sport (DECS) Manuele Bertoli takes a look at the possible scenarios that could be played out. According to the Councillor of State, it will be fundamental to ‘be ready’ in the event of a ‘second viral wave and the possibility of an inevitable return to a certain distance between school and students’.

‘we are starting to prepare, taking note from what has already happened, making the most of what has been done, but with an eye to avoid as far as possible those gaps that could happen’. At the moment, two researches are underway to provide ‘solid and overall data’ for the situation.

It will also be essential that teachers and students arrive in September prepared with regard to the use of technology: ‘They will have to increase their skills in the use of IT tools’, remaining aware that ‘the school in attendance, while accompanied or integrated by technological elements and at a distance, remains irreplaceable, at least until the students are essentially adults’. This issue is inevitably reflected on investments. In fact, the Councillor of State hopes that ‘recent experiences convince more on the need to invest in better teaching and learning conditions than those in force’. In fact, the Councillor of State hopes that ‘recent experiences convince more on the need to invest in better teaching and learning conditions than those in force’.

There are 3 main scenarios when reopening schools which were highlighted at a press conference on June 18th in Bellinzona: the ordinary presence in the classrooms - the hybrid school: partially in attendance, partially remote, and the remote school. The director of the DECS pointed out that in the remote model, inclusion is lost, as ‘each pupil lives the school moment directly from his own family context, so the inclusive effect of the school is lost’. The hybrid model, which only involved compulsory schools, was appreciated by some teachers for ‘working in small groups (the classes were halved)’, in fact this allows ‘to work with 10-11 students and therefore be able to follow them individually according to their needs’. In this case the idea is to ‘follow the hourly grid of the ordinary school scenario (which, if chosen, would present some more precautions, such as disinfectant, soap, distances where possible), including disciplines that were not taught in compulsory school in May in half classes. To give an example: ‘Group A will go to school for example on Monday, Wednesday morning and Thursday, then the week after Tuesday and Friday, while group B will do the opposite’ with "deliveries and tasks to be carried out at home’. ‘In this scenario - underlines Bertoli ‘work is being done with the Department of Health and Sociality (DSS) to see how to deal with this possible problem’. The remote school scenario is instead foreseen in the event of a second lockdown, a hypothesis that ‘that nobody wants’, underlines the councillor of state, adding that work is being done on this possibility and there are still no concrete details.

