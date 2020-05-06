PostBus to resume a normal service

Passengers will be able to plan trips, consult online timetables and purchase tickets. However, there will be some differences in place. There will be no night bus service, tourist lines are not yet served, and bicycles will not be able to be carried on board. Furthermore, it will not yet be possible to purchase tickets from the driver, passengers are invited to make only the necessary trips and to wear a protective mask if the minimum distance of two meters cannot be respected. Postbuses will also be cleaned more often.

As footfall increases certain protection measures will need to be followed:

- All contact surfaces will be cleaned at least once a day, especially on contact surfaces such as handles, rails and buttons. Additional cleaning teams are deployed in busy transfer points;

- Drivers will be protected as their ticket sales remain suspended and the driver’s seat remains in a separate area in the front of the vehicle;

- Commuters must avoid peak times and comply with the FOPH hygiene rules;

- In the case of distances of less than two meters, passengers must wear a mask;

- If there are no emergencies, travel by public transport should be avoided to leave enough room for those who must necessarily travel by such means;

Protective measures also for the transport of schoolchildren

PostBus is an important school bus operator throughout Switzerland. In the places where compulsory schooling will resume lectures on 11 May 2020, PostBus will guarantee the transport of schoolchildren. In many cases, it will not be possible to comply with the FOPH interpersonal distancing rules. In principle, the following applies: when schoolchildren travel on public transport, the same rules apply as for adults. Therefore, if distances cannot be respected, children should also wear masks. In the case of the transport of schoolchildren only, PostBus follows the plan of the schools and is in contact with the school authorities.

