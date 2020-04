Now the Order of Doctors is back on the table for review voting against the planned reopening of compulsory schooling which is scheduled to start on the 11th May. “Our position regarding the school is clear,” shares Denti. “Reopening schools at this moment in time will be a hazard to the public health of the canton. This is why we are against sending children back to the classrooms. We have already opened construction facilities to work which is part of the industry just yesterday along with other economic activities. Now, we must wait at least 2/3 weeks to understand what the consequences will be. Opening schools on the 11th is therefore premature. The Federal Council itself is, let’s say, Byzantine in its approach in reopening schools. On the one hand we would like to say yes, but on the other we believe that at this time it would be mindful to wait. Faced with these inconsistencies, the decision to reopen educational institutions is incomprehensible “. “I also see that a good distance learning system has been established in Ticino” continues Denti. “In Ticino, the schools - unlike what happens beyond Gotthard - will remain open only for a few weeks. Bern also thinks about the containment measures and the excellent results achieved in inland Switzerland. The Ticino situation is different at the epidemiological level”.