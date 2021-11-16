President of UDC Marco Chiesa opposes the obligatory vaccine and COVID certificate

President of the UDC Marco Chiesa objects to mandatory vaccination for all against the coronavirus. However, for caregivers who care for vulnerable people, the measure makes sense, he said.

«What is even safer, are the tests, because vaccinated people can be infectious,« said the Ticino national, who himself is vaccinated against COVID-19, in an interview broadcast by Tamedia Group newspapers today.

«We have to accept that there are people who do not want to be vaccinated. Otherwise, we risk radicalizing vaccine opponents,« Chiesa continued.

The UDC president went on to criticize the COVID certificate: «When it was introduced, the principle was that it should be used primarily for travel abroad and not in daily life.» The certificate currently has no epidemiological value, he said, but simply constitutes a disciplinary tool.

According to Chiesa, several things went wrong in the fight against COVID: «Switzerland had to wait too long to get masks and vaccine doses. Also, the government took too long to take care of the elderly, he added.

