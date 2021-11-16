President of UDC Marco Chiesa opposes the obligatory vaccine and COVID certificate

In Ticino two people were reported for theft, 2 for offences of the Federal Law on Narcotics, one for infringement of the Federal Law on Foreigners and one for infringement of the Federal Law on Road Traffic
Calls to 147 in 2021 in Switzerland have increased by 40% - Ilario Lodi: « It is a problem in our canton too, national policies are needed» - Sara Fumagalli: « We must listen to them, we must work as a team».
Faced with rising energy and raw material prices in Italy, Esselunga is launches a large campaign aimed at reassuring customers - Lucibello (DISTI): «A marketing gimmick. There are still no signs of generalised price increases in Italy».