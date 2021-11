The price of waste bags in Lugano will drop from January 1, 2022. Good news for residents can be found in the new municipal ordinance’s price list that has appeared in the Municipal Register of the City of Lugano. The 17-liter bag will go from 0.55 cents to 0.45 (minus ten cents), the 35-liter bag will drop the threshold from 1.10 to 0.90 francs. With regard to those with a larger capacity, the price of the 60 liter red sack will fall from 1.90 to 1.55, the 110 liter sack from 3.45 to 2.80 and the 200 liter sack from 6.30 to 5.15.