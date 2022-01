(Updated at 09.33) Prices have increased in Switzerland in the course of 2021, although considerably less than elsewhere: the annual average inflation stood at +0.6%, the highest figure since 2018, when the inflation rate was +0.9%. The figure in 2020 had turned out to be negative: -0.7%.

The increase in prices in the year under review was due in particular to the rise in the costs of petroleum products and residential rents. By contrast, international lump-sum travel and pharmaceutical products decreased in price. Domestic product prices rose by 0.3%, whereas prices of imported products saw a greater increase of 1.5%.

In December alone, the consumer price index stood at 101.5 points, down 0.1% on November, but up 1.5% on an annual basis. The same level of inflation (the highest in 13 years) was also recorded in November.

Furthermore, in month 12 of 2021, domestic products recorded an increase of 0.1% per month and 0.8% per year, while imported products recorded respectively -0.6% and +3.8%. The core of inflation - which in the definition of the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) is the total inflation rate excluding fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuels - showed zero variations (month) and +0.8% (year).

The effectiveness of the consumer price index in depicting consumers’ perceived cost of living is, moreover, frequently the focus of much debate. This is especially true in Switzerland because the rate calculated by officials in Neuchâtel, for a number of systematic reasons, excludes basic health insurance premiums, a frequently rising expense item in Swiss household budgets. The inflation rate set by the FSO is of great importance in a number of areas: from salary negotiations to rents and the setting of alimony in divorce cases.

