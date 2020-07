The priest has been in prison since late May for having had a sexual relationship with a fragile person and of which he admitted the facts. RSI reports that there would be other cases under consideration by the Public Prosecutor, which have occurred with the same person and subsequent to the episode in question. The accusations hypothesised by the prosecutor Chiara Borelli remain those of carnal violence, sexual compulsion, exploitation of the state of need and sexual acts with people incapable of discernment or unable to resist.