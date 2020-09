The government task force engaged in the fight against coronavirus proposes to reduce the quarantine for travellers returning from countries at risk to seven days. The measure would also be accompanied by the obligation of an anti-COVID test with a negative result. The Federal Council will have to comment on this.

The choice of holiday destinations is dwindling and the threat of a ten-day quarantine weighs more and more on travellers. Currently, the list of countries at risk includes over 60 locations, including popular tourist destinations such as Liguria , Spain, Portugal and much of France. However, things could change: on Tuesday evening the epidemiologist Marcel Tanner, member of the Confederation task force, explained to the microphones of the SRF «Club» that the scientific committee is considering the possibility of shortening the quarantine. However, the reduction in duration would be linked to the obligation to carry out a test and its result which should be negative. ‘If you get the necessary tests done’ Tanner said, ‘it might be possible to shorten the quarantine to seven days’.