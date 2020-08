No news has been reported that would lead to reconsidering the measures currently in place throughout Ticino, which appear to be proportionate.

The growth of infections confirms that the Ticino population continues to behave with adhering rules and respecting requests in complying with the appeals made several times by the institutions and health workers. In its meeting today, the Council of State therefore confirmed the provisions set will continue to stay in force in the canton at least until the 7th September.

For all customer service personnel / catering - a face mask (which covers the nose and mouth ) must be worn. Sectors such as bars, clubs, discos and dance halls will continue to allow a maximum of 100 guests overall across the entire evening - between 18:00 pm and closing time - along with the obligation to collect customer personal data and verify them. Gatherings of more than 30 people in public space (in public places, on paths and in parks) are prohibited. Even in the presence of fewer than 30 people, the Government calls for compliance with the recommendations on hygiene and spacing, from which only people living in the same household are exempt.

The State Council constantly monitors the health situation in the canton and renews its invitation to comply with the recommendations of the authorities, especially in view of the start of the 2020/2021 school year. Furthermore, on a national scale there is the obligation to wear a mask on public transport.

Currently, over half of the new infections in Ticino are ‘imported’ ie: found in people returning from abroad. Additionally the recommendations on increased hygiene standards and distancing, the Government recalls that there is an obligation of immediate quarantine for those returning from one of the countries at risk according to the list prepared by the Switzerland. Individuals are required to register with the cantonal hotline (0800 144 144) in accordance with the specific Federal Ordinance.

