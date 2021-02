Several hundred people protested yesterday against the anti-coronavirus measures decided by the federal authorities. The demonstration was held in Aargau . According to a correspondent for the Keystone-ATS agency, there were about 1,500 participants in the gathering. The organizers said that the event attracted 2,000 people. The protest march had been authorized by the Wohlen regional police on the condition that the participants wore masks. However, only about two-thirds followed these guidelines. After the procession there was a meeting with several speakers.