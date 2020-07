Politics responded to the coronavirus emergency in an "unprecedented" manner, allocating $ 11 trillion. The response, however, "has also helped to boost global public debt to the highest level in history, above 100% of world GDP, exceeding the post-WWII peak" shared the IMF - stressing that debt has risen to 101.5% of global GDP.

Despite the strong response to the emergency ‘the need for budgetary actions does not end here because we are not yet out of trouble. Even if many countries are coming out of the Great Lockdown, in the absence of a solution to the health crisis, there are still strong uncertainties on the road to recovery’, says IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath and Vitor Gaspar, head of the Fiscal Monitor.

"Public health is the priority” highlighting how budgetary policy must remain flexible until a safe and lasting way out is ensured" according to which the crisis it can lead to a profound transformation.

‘It is not possible to predict with certainty what the post-Covid world will look like 19. Certainly, the changes will be profound - whatever the future is, it requires flexible fiscal policies that facilitate structural changes, address inequalities and support the transition to a greener future".

