An authorized demonstration was held today in Bellinzona organized by the Ticino section of the Friends of the Constitution protesting against the COVID law, which will be voted on November 28. According to the police, about 400 demonstrators gathered in Viale Stazione and from there went to Piazza Governo. There a conference was staged under the title Homo Pandemicus Quo Vadis? Philosophy in the Square, Act III. Michelle Cailler, French-speaking spokesperson of the Friends of the Constitution; Björn Riggenbach, member of Aletheia; Riccardo di Ninno of the youth movement MASS-VOLL!; Florio Scifo of the association Libera-mente Umani; Maria Pia Ambrosetti of GenitorInformaTI; Sharon Bastet of the group La Resistenza and Sergio Morandi, spokesperson of the Ticinese section of the Friends of the Constitution spoke.