This month’s word was dedicated to «l’amour», French style. I’m part of a generation where Valentine’s Day reminds me of congested restaurants, expensive flowers and stressed men. Add 25 years of experience to this image and a sprinkle of maturity and here is my conclusion. I prefer a daily dose of romance rather than one off days. So this column is dedicated to «Quality & Quantity». (Let’s call it Q&Q). I’m a Virgo, a star sign known to admire simplicity, elegance and femininity. Feelings that I translate into everyday desires such as freshly made beds with crisp white linen sheets (ideally Frette), or a spontaneous weekend with a person you like or even love. The scent of Cypress and lemon trees on a mild spring day, and the feeling of your hand being touched by a loved one at an unexpected moment. Whatever your Q&Q is make it a priority. Always respect your happiness. With that in mind I want to share with you a couple of things I’d like to do after the lockdown. Quality: I’d love to stay again at the Grand Hotel a Villa Feltrinelli, situated on the Lake of Garda. A timeless spot with excellence engraved in its DNA. So outstanding that the poet D.H. Lawrence penned a love letter about it and where Churchill would go to paint his famous watercolors. Quantity would be an evening in Mayfair at the very seductive Japanese restaurant ROKA where the mixologists would create the sexist of all cocktails...YES... «The Lychee Martini»...the finest in London. What would you choose as your Q&Q?