The trainers from Lidl have immediately sold out.Reports come from Giubiasco and Sant’Antonino: people have queued outside the supermarket since early this morning and within half an hour everything was gone. The hotline of Lidl Switzerland explaiedn that: « It is still too early to take a figure from sales in Ticino, but in Geneva, for example, the stores were immediately overwhelmed. People are filling their shopping trolleys and buying numerous pairs of shoes to resell them on the web, so a lot of customers are left empty-handed».