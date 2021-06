Time is running out for the European-wide recognition of the Swiss Covid certificate starting Thursday. The EU has still to provide its endorsement, and although Brussels says the process is well on its way, the deadline is now just around the corner.

The document, essential to move in times of pandemic, will be valid throughout the European Union from July 1 and the Confederation is trying to get immediate recognition for its own. Swiss authorities have confirmed they are ready to do the same with the certificate issued by the EU, the European Commission reports to Keystone-ATS.

Work aimed at associating the Swiss certificate with the continental system is advancing well, the commission adds. «We have had several productive meetings,« they assure from Brussels. This means that Bern has met the technical and legal requirements required by the EU to be able to give the green light for recognition of equivalence.

Despite this, the EU member states must adopt the regulations before the institution can give its blessing to the corresponding legal basis. «We hope to be able to make a decision at the beginning of July,« commented the European Commission.

