The wave of protests for the racism of law enforcement has also hit Switzerland, although the government has not particularly affected by the problem: police checks are "always strictly regulated", says the president of the Conference of Police Commanders cantonal (CCPCS) Stefan Blättler.

You have to have a reason and a signal for a check and the colour of skin is obviously not enough, Blättler assured in an interview published in Blick. Unlike the United States, which represents another reality. In Switzerland to stop a person "more details are needed", notes Blättler. Nobody should be checked just for the colour of the skin, underlines the number one of the CCPCS. "I would even say that we remain cautious when dealing with dark-skinned people and that we think about whether or not we should carry out the check," he adds, stating that police officers are often filmed during their interventions.

However, in order to avoid such situations, examples of concrete cases to avoid racial profiling are presented during training to become policemen, explains the commander of the Bernese cantonal police.

In addition, there are some areas in several cities where there are many illegal activities. In these situations, it is a duty and a duty for the police to carry out checks. Blättler cites the example of the Federal City, where there is a huge drug trade not far from the station, often by people from Africa.

Blättler in the Blick columns also rejects criticism of the lack of police intervention in recent gatherings, for example the demonstrations against racism that have filled the streets of different cities. Often, in these cases, the minimum distance was not respected, just as the limit of 300 people per event was not observed.

According to the Bernese police number one, "restrictions due to coronavirus are still in place. But if we had dispersed people in demonstrations of this size, more people would probably have taken to the streets later. We would therefore have had the opposite effect, "says Blättler. To prevent possible riots, it was therefore decided to let it go without intervening.

Despite pandemic restrictions, thousands of people have taken to the streets in many cities around the world in recent weeks following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, USA on May 25. In the Confederation, the voice of the protesters made itself heard in various places: first in Zurich and then in the cities of Biel (BE), Bern, Basel, Lausanne, Geneva, St. Gallen and Neuchâtel.

