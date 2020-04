Starting in 2021, the radio and television license fee will drop from the current 365 francs to 335 francs for all private households in Switzerland. This is what was decided by the Federal Council at its meeting on 16th of April 2020. The business world will also be relaxed. With the refinement of the fee structure of the fees charged to the companies, 93 percent of the company’s subject to payment will pay less. In addition, SSR and local and regional radio and television broadcasters benefiting from license fees will receive slightly more support.

The previous reception fee system provided for the payment of 451 francs, an amount which was reduced to 365 francs with the introduction of the new radio and television fee on 1 January 2019. Following a tariff check, the Federal Council has now decided to further decrease the rent, which will be reduced to 335 francs a year. The rent to be paid by the communities, to which nursing homes, nursing homes and student homes are subject, for example, will amount to 670 francs instead of the current 730 francs. Persons benefiting from AHV / AI supplementary benefits will continue to be exempt.

The Federal Council may reduce tariffs because the number of household’s subject to the payment of the rent has increased more than originally assumed. In addition, fewer households have asked for an exemption from the obligation to pay the rent (opting out). The Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) will review the license fees again in 2022.

Relief also for the economy

The Federal Council has also decided to refine the tariff structure for businesses: instead of the 6 current tariff categories it has now defined 18. All businesses with an annual turnover of less than CHF 500,000 will continue to be exempt from the fee.

In the lower category, companies with an annual turnover of between 500,000 and 749,999 francs will in future pay a fee of 160 francs, which corresponds to a relief of 205 francs. For around 93 percent of companies, the license fee will be lower by 2021. Overall, companies will benefit from a 53.3-million-franc relief. Only large companies with a turnover in excess of one billion will be called to pay more. The Federal Council thus takes into account the recommendation of the Federal Administrative Court (TAF) regarding the radio and television license fee for businesses. In its decision of 5 December 2019, the TAF had considered the 6 tariff categories too schematic.

With the refinement of the tariff structure the future the contribution to the radio and television license fee from companies will be 11.7 percent. Already around three quarters of companies do not pay the radio and television fees because they have an annual turnover below the 500,000 franc threshold.

Partial compensation for the drop-in advertising revenue

The Federal Council has also decided to increase the share of the SSR license fee by 50 million francs, allowing it to partially offset the drop of advertising revenue. However, the SSR expects lower overall revenues and the implementation of further savings measures. In the future, the share of the SSR license fee will be 1.25 billion francs.

Private radio and television broadcasters holding a concession and with participation in the license fee continue to receive 6 percent of the license fee, which exhausts the margin of manoeuvre granted by LRTV. However, given the slight increase in revenues, private radio and television broadcasters will also have more means at their disposal with this 6 percent.

More support for Keystone-SDA-ATS AG possible

Since 1 January 2019, the Confederation has been participating in the uncovered costs of the Keystone-SDA-ATS benefits eligible for support with a maximum of CHF 2 million. The cap will now be raised to 4 million francs, which should make it possible to react to unfavourable market developments.

Recommendations from the Price Supervisor

In his opinion of 10 March 2020, the Price Supervisor said he was in favour of a reduction in the radio and television license fee from 2021 and recommended a new check to that effect in two years. He has nothing to object to the canon system itself. Compared to the previous system, it is advantageous that the current system is characterised by simplicity and efficiency and that collection costs are lower. It is also of the opinion that companies should make their contribution to a functioning and independent broadcasting system.

The Price Supervisor expects the amount of the CHF 65 million planning reserve to be re-evaluated at the next tariff review and sees the possibility of a further reduction of tariffs for 2023 and 2024 on this occasion.

Examination of the rent system

The Federal Council also examined the radio and television fee system based on the experiences and results of 2019 on the first year of collection. They had undertaken to carry out this examination when, in 2017, they decided to introduce the new rent amount. Now they have come to the conclusion that no changes are needed either in the system of fees for households or in companies. The only exception is the new fee structure of the fee for businesses mentioned above.

Higher credit losses expected

Given the crisis caused by the coronavirus, it is to be expected that, as regards to the fee for households and for businesses in 2020 and 2021 the losses on credit will be higher than before. These losses will be financed with a reduction of the surplus.

