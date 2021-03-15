Rapid tests for everyone, but Ticino falls behind due to a lack of test kits

As of today in Switzerland, people without symptoms can undergo a free rapid coronavirus test. According to the Federal Council, this new initiative will cost more than one billion Swiss francs, should lead to a loosening of measures currently in place to limit the pandemic.

The federal government will cover the costs of rapid tests as well as PCR tests in all certified facilities. However, swabs required to enter another country will still have to be paid for.

The time is also nearing when the Swiss will be able to find out for themselves whether or not they have been infected with Covid-19. As soon as the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), probably next month, releases the do-it-yourself tests, every person will be able to get five free tests per month at the pharmacy.

In Ticino there is a lack of kits

Institutions, companies and schools, have been invited to conduct mass tests in-house. However In Ticino, the President of the State Council Norman Gobbi, said we must be patient because at the moment there is a lack of kits to be distributed to interested companies. In schools, large-scale testing will continue only in case of a possible outbreak.

With the increase in these preventive measures, which should make it possible to detect local outbreaks at an early stage, the Federal Council intends to pave the way for the gradual reopening of social and economic activities. It will be announced on Friday whether the next stage will start as early as 22 March. By facilitating access to the tests, as was said when the news was presented ten days ago, the government hopes that a return to some sort of normality can be achieved soon. The development of the vaccination campaign, another pillar of Bern’s strategy, will also be fundamental.

The test is aimed in particular at preventing an explosion of cases linked to variants of the coronavirus. It will also make it possible to better identify so-called blind spots in the infection process. However, it is wrong to think that this is a universal remedy, since this approach also entails a number of risks.

First of all, as pointed out by the Federal Council, the test result is only a snapshot. In addition, PCR swabs have a degree of reliability that other types of examination are unable to achieve and guarantee. In essence, a negative result should not lead to false certainty, let alone irrational behavior.

According to Health Minister Alain Berset, one of the goals for the future is for 40% of the «mobile» population in businesses, schools and universities to be tested regularly. This is now feasible thanks to the sufficient capacity available in the laboratories, which was unthinkable a year ago at the beginning of the Covid emergency.

Pioneer canton Graubünden

For a long time, presenting symptoms has been a pre-requisite for free coronavirus testing. Late last year, the executive began to relax the criteria, and since the end of January, authorities have been urging people to allow themselves to be tested more often, regardless of their health status. Now, assuming the full costs, the federal government is introducing an additional incentive.

The government acted on the success of mass testing in Graubünden, a pioneer canton in this respect in the fight against the pandemic. Since then, more and more cantons have intensified their efforts in the development of large-scale preventive tests and submitted concepts to the FOPH.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata