The Confederation is changing its approach and targeting tests to prevent coronavirus infections. An idea that is predicted to lead to a dramatic increase in the number of tests performed: according to the indications provided by the Government at the press conference, every citizen can get to do about one tampon per week. And the recommendation is to do one at least every time you need to meet someone. But resources in Switzerland to develop such a strategy are not always easy to find. Suffice to say, as quoted this morning in an interview at SRF microphones by Marine Ruggli, President of PharmaSuisse, that there are only 280 pharmacies across the country, out of a total of about 1,800, that can perform the tests.

«Ticino above the national average.»

And in Ticino, how are we doing? We spoke about this with Federico Tamò, owner of the Malè pharmacy in Bellinzona and spokesperson for the Order of Pharmacists of the Canton of Ticino. «The amount of pharmacies that have advertised themselves and made available to perform rapid tests has increased,« he explains. There were a little more than a dozen locations just about a month ago, whereas today there are 44 (updated figure as of March 18, 2021). « This is an increase which allows us to cover much of the need. It is also likely that someone else will be added to the list in the near future», says Tamò, recalling that the tests can also be carried out in the test centers, the so-called checkpoints, present in Agno, Bellinzona, Lugano, Mendrisio, Locarno and Regione Tre Valli.

« Overall, there are about 200 pharmacies in the Canton. This means that currently about 25% of the pharmacies in the Canton are available for testing. This figure is above the national average and this is certainly positive for the roll-out of the strategy and to be able to respond to the high demand from the population.»

It is certain that the possibility of testing is not given to everyone without controls or criteria: the procedure to be followed and the conditions to be fulfilled for pharmacies that wish to collaborate are complex. «There are many aspects to be observed. The main objective is to ensure the safety of those who carry out the tests, those who undergo them and, of course, the other users of the pharmacies. In order to join, there are specific projects and requirements, such as providing two rooms separate from the pharmacy. In Ticino there are not many infrastructures with these characteristics and in various cases it has been necessary to install containers or rent additional premises to set up the spaces dedicated to testing. The important thing is to be able to guarantee maximum safety for everyone involved,« says Tamò.

The tests are free of charge: «Invoicing is through the health insurance company - explains Tamò -. Pharmacies invoice the health insurance company, which in turn will be reimbursed by the Confederation. In this way the customer does not have to pay anything, nor wait for eventual reimbursements».

Today the Office of the Cantonal Pharmacist (UFC) has issued a circular letter addressed to the cantonal pharmacies. The message of the FOC underlines that at the moment the self-diagnostic tests have not yet been validated. The first marketing (5 free tests per month per person, to be obtained in pharmacies) is expected by April and will consist of nasal tests. Authorization for salivary tests (initially hypothesized) is not expected in the short to medium term.

