Recipients of benefits in Ticino sits under 8000

TICINO

The number of beneficiaries in the fourth quarter of last year has not changed much compared to the period between July and September

Di Red. Ticino&Svizzera OnTheSpot

The number of beneficiaries recieving welfare benefits in Ticino remained stable in the fourth quarter of last year. This emotional threshold, we recall, has been uninterruptedly exceeded since February 2019, with only one deviation (7,985 beneficiaries in January last year). However in 2020 marked by the pandemic, the number of people receiving assistance in October stood at 7,926, and then fell in November (7,848) and December (7,863).

The quarterly report published by the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DSS) and covering the last quarter of last year shows that the average stands at 7,879 welfare recipients, which is 231 fewer than in the same period of 2019 (-2.8%). The number of reference units with a social support benefit paid in the fourth quarter of 2020 averaged 5,203, or 148 fewer than the average for the same quarter last year (-2.8%).

A total of 420 social support applications were submitted, 10.8% less than in the same quarter of 2019. There was also a decrease in accepted applications (332, -24.7%) and closed applications (379, -5.3%). Thus, this report also did not show a surge compared to the pre-health emergency period.

