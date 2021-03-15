Recipients of benefits in Ticino sits under 8000

PANDEMIA

Since Friday there have been many questions which are now becoming more insistent on clear answers. The Federal Council considered some easing, expressing concern about the evolution of contagions. On the flip side there was some positivity in that health facilities presently are seeing some respite, but signs of change are starting to be seen. For some days now, discharges are no longer higher than admissions, which «are» increasing. We discussed this with the medical director of the Clinica Luganese Moncucco, Christian Garzoni