The Pandemic has not isolated the Islands of Brissago. Quite the contrary. With an overall number of visitors approaching 130,000 individuals, a record turnout was recorded at the tourist destination in the middle of Lake Maggiore, in the period between April 2 and November 7. A significant result, when considered in the perspective of an operation of revitalization for the entire sector, just a little less than two years after the transfer of its ownership to the Canton Ticino,« said the Department of Territory (DT) in a statement. «This important outcome has been achieved by taking full advantage of the strong presence of tourists, both from the Confederation and from abroad.

This was made possible by the great commitment of the Department, in particular by the staff of the Brissago Islands and the owners of the hotel and the restaurant of Villa Emden, who have managed to overcome the health restrictions placed on the sector». However, the goal achieved is also the result of the gradual extension of the duration of the tourist season on the Swiss basin of Lake Maggiore. This is thanks to the «close and profitable collaboration with the Società Navigazione del Lago di Lugano (SNL), which provides lake connections on the Swiss basin of Lake Maggiore». In this respect, and more generally, the increased frequency of landings and the flexibility shown, has made it possible to offer visitors to Verbano a high-quality and increasingly popular service.

In addition, we must not forget the many other positive collaborations: with the Ticino Tourist Board (with Ticino Ticket and the «Vivi il tuo Ticino» project, with the Lake Maggiore and Valleys Tourist Organization), with campsites in the Tenero area, with coastal municipalities and with the other departments of the cantonal administration.

The future is already in mind

But the revival of the islands does not stop here. So, among the most significant projects which will characterize the season 2022 are particularly reported: « the current one, aimed at ensuring and further improving, both in terms of infrastructure, the accessibility to people living with disabilities and the recovery, during the upcoming winter season, maintenance and safety works. Furthermore, with the arrival in office, in August, of the new scientific director of the Botanical Garden, it will be possible to continue the valorisation of this huge natural resource. There are also planned investments for its safeguard and its extension.

The educational importance

It must also be noted that during the recently concluded season, about sixty classes of secondary schools were welcomed, with a total of more than a thousand students, who were able to explore the naturalistic, historical and cultural aspects of the Botanical Garden and its islands. Season 2022 will be marked, in particular, by the further development of the educational offer, and more generally, by networking the islands and their botany and cultural heritage with all educational sectors. Besides this, the development of the research aspects is expected which will be strictly linked to the preservation of the species.

Between the months of February and March, the first stage of an operation of total elimination of the invasive non-native species took place on the Isolino (Rabbit Island). The activities were conducted by the foresters of the State Forestry Department of the DT, and students of the institute of cantonal special schools of Sopraceneri, working closely with the association Isola dei Conigli, also took part, together with their teachers.

But quality is what counts

Lastly, the DT points out, in any event, that it does not focus on the number of tourists, but rather on the qualitative nature of the offer. In the last two years, guided tours have been restructured and reorganized and now are available free of charge, in a short version, or for a fee. Starting last summer, we also introduced guided tours for the blind and visually impaired, organized in collaboration with Unitas.

