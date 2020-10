Friday and Saturday saw very heavy rainfall of which has been recorded as - 50-70 liters per m2. In Mosogno, in the Onsernone Valley, record quantities (457 l) were measured during the entire weekend.

The Meteonews meteorological service indicated this information earlier in a note, specifying that even in Bosco Gurin (347 l), Robiei (327 l) and in the Valais area of ​​Binn (322 l), 300 liters per square meter have been exceeded. Also in the canton of Uri, in Göscheneralp (236 l) and in the Grisons, in Grono (219 l) there was abundance of rainfall.

Locally, according to MeteoSwiss, the quantities of water that fell between Friday and Saturday exceeded the overall total of a usual month of October.

The weather situation has improved this morning. However, streams and rivers still carry a lot of water with them. In the next few hours, however, the levels should begin to drop, MeteoNews specifies.

