The Environment Commission of the Council of States (CAPTE-S) promotes the collection of plastics but has made it clear that no further taxes should be paid

CAPTE-S is opposed to a tax on beverage and detergent packaging, but prefers to focus on solutions that involve the entire supply chain in collaboration with retailers and individuals. For this reason they rejected another motion by 9 to 2 votes calling for the introduction of a tax on all disposable plastic packaging containing less than 25% of recycled plastic, which had the aim of increasing its share.