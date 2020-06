The red-light zones have been given the green light on business to reopen as of Saturday the 6th June. Rules will apply as in other masks, sanitation, social distancing, and a limited number of people. "I will be able to bring in 30 and therefore I will have 15 girls and 15 customers".

Signage will be displayed in the rooms and clients and sex professionals are invited to comply with hygiene rules: shower before and after intercourse, replacement of sheets after each client, ventilation of the spaces and sanitation of the common areas. However, there is, we are told, a bureaucratic problem - the brothels may reopen tomorrow, but permits will only be granted to girls starting on Monday (June 8th). During these two days they can must be of Swiss nationality or carry a B or G permit. There are not that many.

"I heard - we are told - that other places will not open, precisely because they have not found girls, to reopen before the 8th". And then there is a problem of reachability in Ticino. ‘In Romania (home of most of the escorts active by us) there are no flights to Switzerland or Italy. Many of them have faced the journey by car and have arrived in Italy, and they will only be able to enter from the 8th when their permit is valid’ then there will be Italian customers, who are the main source of income for brothels. ‘It is clear that they represent at least 50% of the clientele. For some places even more. Without them the sector will suffer, and it is not clear when they will be able to enter Switzerland".