‘The coronavirus epidemic and its economic repercussions are likely to last several years - having affected the watch industry as a whole requiring us to change our organisation’ said the director of the businesses Patrick Pruniaux quoted in a today’s release. The downsizing is imposed by a ‘brutal halt in sales’ followed by a ‘timid recovery’.

The management has consequently decided to reduce some roles, after having resorted to the instrument of reduced work in an initial phase. ‘The survival volume of the markets are therefore guaranteed’ explains Pruniaux.

According to press reports, the two companies employ about 30% of cross-border commuters, who should be affected in the same proportion by the redundancies. The consultation phase is currently underway: the job cut should be completed by the end of September.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata