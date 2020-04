Fabio Regazzi, the Federal Council has given a tangible sign of opening up, with the exception of Ticino. The economy will slowly recover in stages. How do you see this?

“Given that I’m not a specialist, the infection figures and above all the continuously less tense situation in healthcare facilities suggest that we’re going in the right direction. The time has now come to define the strategy for a gradual return to normality, both in society and economically. From this point of view, I consider a relaxation - albeit in stages - a due and responsible act to avoid creating more economic and social victims than necessary.”

What is the most comforting aspect at this stage?

“I am very relieved by the downward slope of the contagion curve. This provides prospects for a slow return to normality and finally also a timescale. This is essential for companies to prepare and plan. It helps a lot to contain the damage that will still be significant. I believe this will benefit everyone.”

It is particularly disturbing to see entrepreneurs having to raise the white flag after a few days.

Is this what concerns you so much about the cantonal economic fabric?

“In March I saw businesses which, after only a few weeks’ halt, were already in serious difficulty, unable to pay rents or insurance, without any reserves to cushion the fall. Of course, surviving a complete closure like the one we are experiencing is a challenge for everyone. However, it is particularly disturbing to see entrepreneurs having to raise the white flag after a few days. It shows a structural fragility that this crisis has exposed.”

In any case, it can’t be a widespread reopening. Is this inevitable or did you imagine something different?

“It’s inevitable. That is why it is essential to open immediately where possible and where compliance with health regulations is feasible. It is the latter that will now guide us on the path ahead. We are now all more aware of the security measures to be taken and their importance and this is a central factor.”

You have various contacts with the business world at federal level, what has happened on the other side of Gotthard in recent weeks?

“Due to the somewhat lesser impact of the virus than we have, in addition to a less Latin emotionality in dealing with the crisis, many companies have continued to operate, albeit at a slower pace. At the same time, there has been a certain misunderstanding of the political choices in Ticino, not least because the stop in industry has a major impact on the value chains that also affect the rest of Switzerland. But above all, they have not witnessed, as we have here, the contrast between good and bad.”

One often thinks as if the economy were an abstract and distant thing and in the interest of an elite with a hefty wallet. Instead the economy includes everyone

In which sense?

“I seemed to perceive that a part of public opinion, led by some doctors and economists with a precise political tendency, considered those who work for an all-out closure as the “good guys”, those who care about the health of the public, as opposed to the “bad guys”, that is those who ask for a resumption of economic activities because they think only to line their own pockets. Nothing could be further from the truth. Reopening economic activities wherever possible is first and foremost in the interest of employees, notoriously the first to make purchases if businesses go into crisis. One often thinks as if the economy were an abstract and distant thing and in the interest of an elite with a hefty wallet. Instead, the economy includes all of us and I guarantee that the main concern of entrepreneurs is to guarantee, in addition to health, prospects for all their employees, from specialists to the least qualified. To call those who demand a recovery in accordance with health protection standards selfish shows a serious split in society. Many people have not yet understood that we are all ultimately in the same boat.”

In any case, it is useless to delude ourselves, there are many areas that will struggle and others that will not be able to restart. Will this stop-start situation put everyone in difficulty?

“In the short term certainly. The loss of prosperity in some sectors is reflected in lower consumer confidence and therefore in a fall in purchases - which, moreover, the figures already show to be significant - which in turn risk inducing dangerous vicious circles. Today the economy is also very interconnected between sectors. There will inevitably be bankruptcies and layoffs and many jobs will be lost. To pretend otherwise would not be honest.”

Do you think the worst is behind us economically?

“No, on the contrary, the worst is yet to come. The measures taken by the governement prevented companies from immediately collapsing due to a lack of liquidity. But until the world economy recovers, months and perhaps years will pass and the problem will no longer be just liquidity but orders and volumes of work. The slower the recovery, the more companies will be in difficulty, and this will affect the level of employment. Unfortunately, we have very difficult times ahead. The hope is that in Switzerland, as is often the case, we will be better able to recover than in other countries. This could give us some competitive advantage, but we mustn’t have too many illusions.”

I am convinced that, with everyone’s commitment, the restart will not increase the risk of new infections.

The health and political authorities have made us aware: we must be prepared for new waves that could lead to further immediate stops. Are entrepreneurs thinking about this today or not?

“It’s a worrying scenario. For this reason, the reopening planned by the Federal Council must go hand-in-hand with great responsibility on the part of the companies themselves. It is crucial to deploy all forces to ensure compliance with health measures, the necessary distances and everything that can prevent contagion. It has worked out pretty well so far. I’ll add something else. It is often easier to control and enforce health measures in businesses than in leisure activities or while shopping. I am convinced that, with everyone’s commitment, the reopening will not increase the risk of new infections. But I repeat: the economy demands consideration but is also ready to do its part.”

Switzerland is seen as a model of efficiency and solidity throughout the world. Many countries speak, we have acted. Are the economic leaders aware of this?

“Yes, the Federal Council’s measures were timely and effective and responded to the first challenge to avoid a wave of bankruptcy: liquidity. Our federalist structure has once again proven to allow flexibility and intervene where it is needed. This reduces the waste of public resources through more targeted aid. However, it will take more action to deal with this crisis.”

In the end, to pay salaries you have to make ends meet and you not fall into debt. How many jobs are at risk in Ticino in the industrial sector?

“It is too early to say, especially as it is not clear when it will be possible to resume full activity, respectively when world markets recover. And today we still don’t know if there will be a new equilibrium. This uncertainty is already negative in its own right, but if we delay the recovery of economic activity any longer, the toll of “social victims” would become much higher.”

Perhaps some messages of support to entrepreneurs could be given from time to time

Has the State Council responded positively to your expectations?

“The State Council was the first cantonal government to have to deal with the healthcare situation. As an association we have particularly appreciated the constant dialogue and the early sharing of measures. Perhaps some messages of support to entrepreneurs could be given from time to time In any case, the totals in the healthcare situation seem to prove the government right. But now the challenge is mainly related to the strategy for the return to normality.”

In this respect, do you expect that the “crisis window” granted by the Federal Council will no longer be used?

“Absolutely. The figures for new infections and the situation in the hospitals no longer justify Ticino left on its own, which, on the contrary, has lower rates of new infections than other cantons. We therefore expect the State Council, in compliance with the protection measures, to allow Ticino to align itself with the roadmap for reopening that the Federal Council has proposed today.”

At the beginning of May there will be an extraordinary session of the Federal Chambers in Bern. As National Councillor, what do you expect?

“This is an opportune moment to re-establish the dialogue between the Federal Council and Parliament, which must work in harmony. I do not expect any upheaval in the strategy but rather some targeted adjustments by Parliament to further improve the package of measures developed by the Government. It will be a very special session, outside the walls of the Federal Palace. A new experience for everyone.”

