Every day it is repeated (with good reason) to wash hands as soon as possible. But every effort is almost in vain if you then touch the smartphone screen and bring your fingers to your mouth. In short, the mobile phone must be cleaned and sanitized. Obviously it is often not recommended to use the most aggressive products designed for glass or plastic but you can have a 50-50 solution of water and ethyl alcohol or very diluted sodium hypochlorite. The oleophobic coating of the newer screens is very sensitive and for this reason household cleaning products or other abrasive solutions are not recommended. Nor are disinfectant wipes: they are not recommended because they risk opacifying the most superficial layer of the device.

The steps to clean the smartphone are not complicated. After having turned it off and disconnected from any charging or transmission cable , we begin by removing the dust potentially present in the various micro-cracks with a microfibre cloth (or with a cold air hair dryer) . It is also important to check the screen: a single grain of sand, if positioned in a certain way, can cause scratches.

With a cloth or a damp cotton pad (such as those for removing make-up), you wipe the entire surface of the smartphone, including the keys (if present). The same operation must be repeated with another disk soaked in the alcoholic solution or sodium hypochlorite. The pressure obviously has to be minimal, as well as during the drying procedure with a dry cloth.

Some manufacturers attach cleaning instructions to the smartphone packaging, others still provide a small microfiber cloth, such as the one for briefly cleaning eyeglass lenses. For a deeper cleaning you can also disassemble the SIM-card housing and remove the dust with a toothpick wrapped in cotton wool and use the same toothpick for the slots of the speakers and receivers.

