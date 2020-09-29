Relive the emotions between sports and finances - Flavio Viglezio comments

The way to a symbolic peak remains tortuous and full of pitfalls, but - with due caution - it is practicable. It is a point of departure and not of arrival, this is little but sure. Or better, it is a restart made possible by the work done by the clubs in a rather short period of time. From 1st October, when we pass from theory to practice, the real challenge will begin. More than the players on the field or on the ice, it will be the public - with their behavior - who will have to prove that they know how to win. You will have to get used to a new way of attending a sporting event. Traceability, masks, no curves, drinks and sandwiches to be consumed only and exclusively in your own place. And so on and so forth.

The new normality passes from the acceptance by all of the rules necessary to try to guarantee not only a sporting spectacle, but also and above all the survival of the clubs. The situation remains delicate for the clubs and no one will be able to claim victory if and when - the fans do the begging - the football and hockey seasons come to an end. The more than two thousand spectators who will be able to enter Cornaredo, the 3,100 of the Valascia and the 3,900 of the Cornèr Arena will allow - hopefully - to limit the damage on a financial level.

They represent a patch applied to the plague of a pandemic that really threatened to bring sport to its knees. Obviously, not only the Ticino and the red-cross ones. Looking at our European neighbors, Switzerland is opening an important gap. The opening chosen, it should be emphasized, involves significant numbers. And then regardless of the evolution of COVID-19, the watchwords in the coming months will be discipline and flexibility. Swiss football - managing to complete the last championship, albeit with some turbulence - has set an example. Living the emotions of high-level sport is possible even in the coronavirus era. Any quarantines, postponements of matches or even a shift of an event from one canton to another will be taken care of by the cantonal politics and doctors.

A little luck will be needed, but if clarity and organization reign, the pandemic will be a little less scary. Sportively speaking, of course. Between the strong desire to return to live the match in a group - whether it is hockey or football - it doesn’t matter - and the moves of the clubs aimed at limiting the economic consequences of the virus, in these heavy days sport still needs positivity and of emotions. This is by no means underestimating the situation. God forbid, it would be crazy. Perhaps, at this moment, despite his institutional role, the Ticino cantonal doctor, Dr. Giorgio Merlani, could also have avoided or at least «filed away» his statements made to the microphones of the RSI as to the dangers for sportsmen who might test positive for the virus. Without wishing to hide his face in the sand, a few hours before the start of the new hockey championship it was frankly not necessary to foresee careers in danger and the need for professional reconversions. Also because - it must be reiterated - what the Swiss football clubs have done in terms of prevention and protection of their members must be underlined with applause. No, in these hours a little healthy optimism does not hurt. You can keep your guard up even with a smile on your face. Without panic.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata