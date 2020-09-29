  • 1
Relive the emotions between sports and finances - Flavio Viglezio comments

SPORTS COMMENTS

There were no surprises. Fortunately, it comes to say. The canton has accepted the safety protocols presented by the Ticino sports clubs that can accommodate more than a thousand spectators. Lugano of football and hockey, as well as Ambrì Piotta, breathe another sigh of relief. One at a time, in small steps, after what followed the Federal Council’s decision to allow access to stadiums and tracks for more than 1,000 people starting from 1 October. Yes, these are small but important steps towards what has now been called the new normal of professional sport.

CdT

CdT

Di Flavio Viglezio OnTheSpot

The way to a symbolic peak remains tortuous and full of pitfalls, but - with due caution - it is practicable. It is a point of departure and not of arrival, this is little but sure. Or better, it is a restart made possible by the work done by the clubs in a rather short period of time. From 1st October, when we pass from theory to practice, the real challenge will begin. More than the players on the field or on the ice, it will be the public - with their behavior - who will have to prove that they know how to win. You will have to get used to a new way of attending a sporting event. Traceability, masks, no curves, drinks and sandwiches to be consumed only and exclusively in your own place. And so on and so forth.

The new normality passes from the acceptance by all of the rules necessary to try to guarantee not only a sporting spectacle, but also and above all the survival of the clubs. The situation remains delicate for the clubs and no one will be able to claim victory if and when - the fans do the begging - the football and hockey seasons come to an end. The more than two thousand spectators who will be able to enter Cornaredo, the 3,100 of the Valascia and the 3,900 of the Cornèr Arena will allow - hopefully - to limit the damage on a financial level.

They represent a patch applied to the plague of a pandemic that really threatened to bring sport to its knees. Obviously, not only the Ticino and the red-cross ones. Looking at our European neighbors, Switzerland is opening an important gap. The opening chosen, it should be emphasized, involves significant numbers. And then regardless of the evolution of COVID-19, the watchwords in the coming months will be discipline and flexibility. Swiss football - managing to complete the last championship, albeit with some turbulence - has set an example. Living the emotions of high-level sport is possible even in the coronavirus era. Any quarantines, postponements of matches or even a shift of an event from one canton to another will be taken care of by the cantonal politics and doctors.

A little luck will be needed, but if clarity and organization reign, the pandemic will be a little less scary. Sportively speaking, of course. Between the strong desire to return to live the match in a group - whether it is hockey or football - it doesn’t matter - and the moves of the clubs aimed at limiting the economic consequences of the virus, in these heavy days sport still needs positivity and of emotions. This is by no means underestimating the situation. God forbid, it would be crazy. Perhaps, at this moment, despite his institutional role, the Ticino cantonal doctor, Dr. Giorgio Merlani, could also have avoided or at least «filed away» his statements made to the microphones of the RSI as to the dangers for sportsmen who might test positive for the virus. Without wishing to hide his face in the sand, a few hours before the start of the new hockey championship it was frankly not necessary to foresee careers in danger and the need for professional reconversions. Also because - it must be reiterated - what the Swiss football clubs have done in terms of prevention and protection of their members must be underlined with applause. No, in these hours a little healthy optimism does not hurt. You can keep your guard up even with a smile on your face. Without panic.

    Image

    Fear of Islam in Neuchâtel? Moreno Bernasconi’s comments

    TWENTY-SIX CANTONS

    A couple of weeks ago, the Grand Council of the Canton of Neuchâtel accepted the Law on the recognition of religious communities, a law provided for by the cantonal constitution voted by the neocastellans in 2002. It will allow new religious communities - especially Islamic ones - to be recognized public utility and consequently to obtain the support of the canton and the tax exemption.

    Image

    Bilateral and economic opening: the right course - The editorial by Lino Terlizzi

    COMMENTS

    The combination of political sovereignty and economic openness received significant confirmation in Switzerland with the vote that rejected the initiative against free movement by a large majority. It was an act of wisdom, even from an economic point of view. Switzerland remains fully sovereign on the political side and at the same time open on the economic side. It is a formula that has an original and pragmatic balance in the Swiss latitudes, which gives many more advantages than disadvantages.

    Image

    The vaccine rush and false illusions - The editorial by Paride Pelli

    COMMENTS

    Tests to produce a vaccine that can stem the sneaky scourge of COVID-19 are in full swing, day and night, at all latitudes. This spasmodic scientific research, in recent weeks, has often been intertwined with geopolitical tactics, with some world powers that, in turn, have announced that they are now one step away from the magic formula or even have found it, only to take a step back. and return to work closely with pharmaceutical laboratories in the hope of being the first to cross the finish line.

    Image

    A narrow outcome on the discussions of fighter planes: Giovanni Galli’s comments

    JOURNALIST COMMENTS

    An unexpected result came out of the polls on the fighter planes. No one expected such a narrow outcome: nor those in favor, comforted by the repeated polls that gave them a good margin of safety; nor the referendums themselves, who for opposite reasons did not think they would be able to undermine the renewal of the military fleet with a percentage deviation from the telephone area code

    Image

    Even Father Christmas & the baby Jesus will wear masks this Xmas

    EDITORIAL COMMENTS

    Summer is now behind us: here the doors open to autumn and then winter welcoming Christmas and the holidays that precede and follow. Recurrences that, this year, will also have to deal with the pandemic due to the coronavirus. The first signs of a different Christmas is looming - the various organizational machines of the great December events are called to deal with excellent absences or with the study of a series of measures necessary to guarantee safety of the participants of traditional appointments.

