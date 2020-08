Renault introduces the E-Tech range to the market by deploying three hybrids immediately and going ‘against the tide’’from several points of view. First of all, it debuts the most popular technology of the moment with models that are not at the top of the range but rather in the most popular segments, namely Clio, Captur and Mégane. Secondly, it has developed two distinct variants of its system, depending on the vehicle for which it is intended. So for the former a ‘full hybrid’ was favoured, while for the Captur and Mégane they are plug-in versions. In common there is a naturally aspirated 4-cylinder drawn from the Group’s organ bank‘’ to which a primary electric motor and a secondary unit that plays the role of generator and starter are connected. Both are linked to a very original transmission,

In fact, only the main electric engine takes care of moving the car from immobility, while the thermal one takes over only when the vehicle is already in motion when long ratios are needed. The battery-powered units are responsible for synchronizing the gear changes, which also compensate for torque gaps during gear changes. For Renault technicians, this solution offers greater efficiency in transferring power and torque, reducing drag.

Renault Clio

In the case of the Clio ‘full hybrid’, the powertrain has 140 HP combined with the thermal engine which is silent even when accelerating brio and the car is able to drive 80% of the trips in the city in all-electric mode. The ‘B’ gear common to the three models is useful for obtaining maximum regeneration and recharging the battery if there are frequent stops along the way. Average consumption on a mixed route is 4.3 l / 100 km, with 82 g / km of CO2 emitted.

The compact Captur SUV

The compact SUV Captur adopts, as mentioned, the solution of plug-in technology, sharing the thermal «thousand six» with the Clio, but having more powerful electric units (for a combined power of 160 HP), while the lithium battery is also more generously dimensioned, for which recharge takes between three and five hours. The two most powerful electric units make it possible to activate the petrol engine even more rarely, so much so that in the city people almost always travel as an electric vehicle and Renault declares distances of 50 km on extra-urban roads and 65 in the city. In his case, the French brand reports an average consumption of just 1.4 l / 100 km and 32 g / km of emissions.

Mégane Grandtour

These are values, performance and sensations similar to those guaranteed by the Mégane Grandtour (the sedan variant will arrive later) E-Tech plug-in hybrid and which even proves to be able to offer even lower consumption and emissions: 1.3 l / 100 km and 28 g / km for this comfortable and lively family car, thanks to the higher aerodynamic efficiency than the Captur. The three models will be available from next autumn, with prices that for the Clio will start from 24,200 francs (Zen version), in the case of the Captur from 38,100 (proposed by the Intens variant) and for Mégane Grandtour - which proves to be a ‘ excellent solution for fleets - the list prices Renault sets them from 40,200 francs (in the Zen version).

