January confirms the trend observed in 2020 in terms of rents: they increase in Switzerland, but not in Ticino, at least on an annual basis, reported Homegate.ch.

Nationally, the rents of new or newly rented apartments rose by 0.17% compared to December and by 0.87% compared to the same month of 2020, the portal of real estate ads indicated. . The relevant index calculated by Homegate.ch in collaboration with the Cantonal Bank of Zurich (ZKB) came in at 115.4 points.

Ticino, on the other hand, has a different trend: compared to December there is a slight increase of 0.10%, while on an annual basis there is a decline of 1.24% (index at 103.3 points). The most important (and only considered) city of the canton, Lugano, shows a significant decline both monthly and annually, respectively of 0.66% and 3.54% (index at 89.8 points). The Grisons, on the other hand, have the opposite path to that of the queen of Ceresio: + 0.57% and + 2.44%; Chur is not considered in its own right.

In the last five years, the curve of the evolution of rents calculated by Homegate.ch appears substantially stable at the national level, while it decreases in Ticino. This is a new phase considering that in the previous six years the data south of the Alps, while showing fluctuations, followed the same underlying trend as the Swiss ones. Information on Lugano has only been available since the end of 2015 and also illustrates a multi-year downward trend. By contrast, Grisons - with data also available only from 2015 - show moderate growth.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata