In June 2020, rental rates offered in Switzerland increased by 0.17 percent. The Swiss index stands at 114.7 points. The upward trend is also confirmed in particular by the annual figure. Over the past twelve months, the rise in rental prices has been 0.88 percent. The trend in the cities of Zurich and Lausanne is surprising, with increases of 1.31 percent and 0.71 percent respectively. By contrast, rental prices have declined particularly in the city of Lugano (-0.75 percent). The current figures of the rental index of homegate.ch show this.

Variations in the cantons

June 2020 reserves not only rising temperatures but also higher rental prices. But there is nothing to worry about. The increase in rental rates offered, of just 0.17 percent in the national average, is absolutely contained. In particular, rents in the cantons of Geneva (+1.32 percent), Schwyz (+1.00 percent) and Uri (+0.70 percent) recorded above-average growth. The cantons of Obwalden (-0.58 percent) and Friborg (-0.40 percent), on the other hand, recorded a decline in rents.

Variations in the cities

Anyone looking for a rental home, especially in the cities of Zurich (+1.31 percent) and Lausanne (+0.71 percent), has to face a rise in rental prices. In contrast, the rents offered in the city of Lugano decreased (-0.75 percent).

