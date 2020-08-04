  • 1
Rents on the rise, but not in Ticino

REAL ESTATE

Rents across Swiss cities rose 0.4% in the first half of 2020 - apart from Ticino

Rents on the rise, but not in Ticino
© CdT / Gabriele Putzu

Rents on the rise, but not in Ticino

© CdT / Gabriele Putzu

Di ats OnTheSpot

Rents in Swiss cities continue to rise despite the coronavirus, reveals a six-monthly analysis of the Homegate ad portal. Ticino, on the other hand, recorded a decline.

We speak only of newly rented apartments across national territory - increased by 0.4% during the first six months of 2020, based on the index calculated in collaboration with the Cantonal Bank of Zurich ( ZKB).

This increase does not hide the underlying weakness affecting the fluctuation in rents in recent years, Homegate experts write in a press release today. The cantons and rural communes are grappling with the problem of vacant housing: the general increase therefore depends on the continued interest in leases in the city, despite the crisis triggered by the pandemic.

However, there are cantons that show declines: this is the case of Ticino (-0.3%), Grisons (-0.4%), Basilea Campagna (-0.4%), Obwalden (-0.5%) and Nidwalden ( -0.5%). By contrast, the cities of Geneva (+ 3.8%) and Zurich (+ 1.4%) are clearly growing.

Covid might be thought to induce densely populated places in favour of more rural regions, but for the moment such expectations remain unfounded’ - Homegate specialists comment. So far, the rents offered do not seem to be affected by the epidemic: however, the slower pace of immigration could lead to changes, also because many planned housing projects are still under construction with a forecast of stable inflow from abroad.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

