The three-phase reintegration strategy presented on Thursday by the Federal Council discussed the reopening of compulsory schools on May 11th and post-compulsory schools on the 8th June. What Bern indicated is a time perspective and Ticino will have to make its assessments. The mayors of Lugano, Mendrisio, Bellinzona and Locarno shared their thoughts.

Are we ready?

Mayor Marco Borradori played a card of prudence.

“The question to ask is - are we ready? Do we want to take this risk, because a risk exists, for four or five school weeks? Is it worth it, thinking about the health of teachers, family members” said Borradori “keeping the guard high would not be a bad choice considering the possible second wave of infections” There are still three weeks to think about it “From now until the 11th May it would be important to look for a shared solution by also evaluating the distance teaching experience carried out so far”. Councillor of State Manuele Bertoli response was well received: “He has shared reasonable and valuable points. There must be a comparison between political authorities, teachers and parents”.

The most important thing is health

“Prudence” is also the key word shared by the mayor of Mendrisio Samuele Cavadini, who is convinced that every decision must offer certain guarantees from a health point of view. “It is a good thing that the canton wants to talk about it with the municipalities, because at the local level there are problems that must be shared. The critical thing is to coordinate and, as mentioned, be cautious, so as not to have to regret by making a choice in haste”. According to Cavadini, the current formula of the online schooling is not at the optimal “I cannot express myself on the merits of teaching, it is an experiment, something new, but without doubt a classroom lesson would be better”. It is also new for parents to have their children at home all day at this time of year and the mayors recognise the efforts they are making.

We must all be united

On the same tone as his colleagues, the mayor of Bellinzona Mario Branda explained “It was difficult choice to close the schools and it will be difficult to reopen them and to then find ourselves with a backlash, that is with a new important increase in infections. We have made important efforts to minimise the danger and, in order not to frustrate them, I would act with great caution”. In case of reopening, the pupils would return to class for just a little over a month: “I wonder what for.” Unlike the Municipalities of Lugano and Locarno the Bellinzona Executive had decided not to suspend the compulsory attendance of kindergartens and elementary schools, in line with the then decision of the Cantonal Government (later changed) not to close them. In the event that the Council of State decides to reopen compulsory schools on May 11 it is in principle that Bellinzona would align again. “In such situations there are institutional rules that must be respected as far as possible. Leaving aside a decision of the Council of State would be the very latest ratio and would entail a great risk. Moments like these leave their mark and it is important that the institutions show that they are united in facing this crisis”.

“Unimaginable”

“I am puzzled about the timing indicated by the Federal Council,“ said Mayor of Locarno Alain Scherrer. “My general invitation is to be cautious regarding the resumption of activities. The risk of a second wave is very high: history teaches us”. As for compulsory schools, Scherrer explains that it is still early to officially take a stand. “In my view, returning to the classroom without respecting social distances is unimaginable, but before expressing ourselves as a municipality we are waiting to understand what possible measures will be taken by the Department of Education, Culture and Sports”. “In the school environment - continues Scherrer - the cantons have autonomy, and, above all, the municipal educational institution is an integral part of the community and constitutes its beating heart, consequently also the Town Hall must have its own territorial autonomy “. Like many citizens, the mayor of Locarno is also sceptical of the statements by the delegate of the Federal Office of Public Health for COVID-19 Daniel Koch, that children would be less affected by the disease and would not be carriers of the pandemic. “There is a certain inconsistency with what was said a few weeks ago.”

