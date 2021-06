The Council of State has established the implementation of legislative changes on naturalization desired by the Grand Council through the approval of the generic parliamentary initiative of January 21, 2019.

Starting September 1, 2021, those who are planning to submit an application for naturalization will have to prove that they have not received welfare benefits in the last 10 years, or that they have fully repaid the aid received. Until now, the law on Ticino citizenship and communal attendance (LCCit) provided for a time limit of 3 years.

Foreign citizens who during the last 10 years have been domiciled elsewhere in the Canton will have to refer to the competent authorities of the place where they have resided in order to obtain the necessary documentation. For this purpose, the current form has been modified so that candidates for naturalization can certify their independence from social assistance by sending the document to the service responsible for providing welfare benefits. In order to facilitate the gathering of this information, the form will include the contact details of the Social Services of those cantons where the provision of welfare benefits is managed centrally at cantonal level. In other cases, the naturalizing applicant will have to contact the individual municipalities in which he or she has resided during the last 10 years. It should also be noted that the time limit for the documents to be submitted with the naturalization application concerning the exercise of an economic activity or training will be extended to 10 years instead of the current 3 years.

By taking advantage of the changes introduced, the criteria for being excused from attending and passing the course examination on the knowledge of the geographical, historical, political and social context of Switzerland and Ticino have been simplified and made more consistent with the purpose pursued. In future, those who have attended at least 5 years of compulsory education in Ticino (excluding kindergarten) and/or a secondary II level education at an officially recognized Ticino school will be exempt from the citizenship course and from passing the corresponding exam. However, studies at upper-secondary level will no longer be recognized, but will continue to be considered in the context of language skills.

Those who do not fulfil the above-mentioned requirements may also ask the Naturalisation Service of the Civil Status Office to be officially excused from attending the course on knowledge of the geographical, historical, political and social context of Switzerland and Ticino and to prepare themselves for the examination. The decision to be released only applies to participation in the course; in all cases the obligation remains to take and pass the exam at the end of the citizenship training organised by DECS, aimed at obtaining the certificate necessary for the citizenship granting procedure.

